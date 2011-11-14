HONOLULU Nov 13 The euro zone crisis risks sweeping the world economy into a downward spiral and APEC countries need to urgently implement policies to protect their economies, the International Monetary chief said on Sunday.

"Without a solution to the Euro Zone crisis, the world economy could be swept into a downward spiral of collapsing confidence, weaker growth, and fewer jobs. This would affect all nations and so we all have a stake in resolving that crisis," Lagarde said in a news release.

She made the remarks after discussions with APEC leaders from 21 Pacific rim countries holding their annual summit in Hawaii.

Lagarde urged the advanced countries to adopt strong fiscal consolidation plans, and emerging economies to adopt structural reforms that will promote domestic demand, including currency revaluation where necessary.