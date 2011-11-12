HONOLULU Nov 11 The United States and Indonesia agreed on Friday to work to expand trade and commercial ties, with a focus on energy, before President Barack Obama's visit next week for the East Asian Summit in Bali.

"It's time for the U.S.-Indonesia relationship to stop walking and start running," Dino Patti Djalal, Indonesia's ambassador to the United States, said at a signing ceremony with U.S. Commerce Under Secretary Francisco Sanchez.

Top executives from Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Chevron Asia Pacific Exploration and Production (CVX.N) took part in the event to mark the start of the U.S.-Indonesia Commercial Dialogue that will begin work next month.

"We're going to be focusing on energy -- traditional oil and gas but also renewable energy -- harmonizing standards and helping small businesses in both countries participate in this growing sector," Sanchez told Reuters after the signing.

Other priorities are promoting entrepreneurship and creating a better environment for U.S. companies to do business in the world's fourth most populous country, he said.

Indonesia and the United States are members of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which is holding its annual leaders' meeting in Honolulu this weekend.

On Nov. 19, resource-rich Indonesia hosts the East Asia Summit, a forum for a group of 18 countries that the United States is attending as a member for the first time.

The new commercial dialogue is part of the broader "Comprehensive Partnership" established during Obama's trip to Indonesia in 2010 to deepen relations.

Two-way trade between the United States and Indonesia, where Obama spent part of his childhood, totaled less than $20 billion last year.

In comparison, U.S. trade with two of Indonesia's closest neighbors, Singapore and Malaysia, is about $40 billion per year for each country.

Michael Camuez, U.S. assistant secretary of commerce for market access and compliance, said Indonesia has a number of trade barriers that have prevented stronger commercial ties.

Those include import licensing requirements and poor protection of intellectual property rights, he said.

"Frankly, (American companies) are looking for a less complicated environment in which to do business," he said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by John O'Callaghan)