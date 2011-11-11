* Ford opposes Japan joining Trans-Pacific Partnership

* U.S. lawmaker raises concerns on autos, beef, cherries

* Japan 4th largest US trade partner, 3rd largest economy (Adds background, reaction from Ford, pork producers, NFTC)

By Doug Palmer

HONOLULU, Nov 11 The United States on Friday welcomed Japan's request to join talks on an Asia-Pacific regional free trade pact but said Tokyo first must show skeptics it can meet the high standards for open markets.

Japan's request marks a major breakthrough for the U.S.-led talks, which the Obama administration views as a benchmark for quality free trade deals in the 21st century and a counterweight to China's presence in the region.

"In close consultations with Congress and our domestic stakeholders, we look forward to engaging with the Japanese in these discussions," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said after Japanese Prime Yoshihiko Noda announced his country was ready to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

"To join the negotiations, Japan must be prepared to meet the TPP's high standards for liberalizing trade and to address specific issues of concern to the United States regarding barriers to agriculture, services and manufacturing trade, including non-tariff barriers," Kirk said.

"Japan's interest in the TPP demonstrates the economic and strategic importance of this initiative to the region."

The United States and the eight other members of the TPP have already held eight rounds of talks and have scheduled five more with an informal goal of finishing next year. Obama and other leaders of the TPP countries will meet on Saturday to discuss the status of the talks and Japan's request to join.

Japan, the world's third-largest economy and the fourth-largest U.S. trading partner, has been considering joining the TPP talks for over a year, but it faced stiff opposition from its farmers, who benefit from Japan's protected agricultural sector. Noda's decision raised both hopes and fears that he is serious about economic reforms that will reinvigorate an economy virtually stalled for two decades.

Two-way U.S.-Japan trade last year totaled $180.9 billion. That represented of 5.7 percent of total U.S. trade, compared to 16.5 percent for Canada, 14.3 percent for China and 12.3 percent for Mexico.

OPPOSITION

But at least one major U.S. company, Ford (F.N), opposes letting Japan into the negotiations because it believes Tokyo is not prepared to address its non-tariff barriers that block imports of American cars

"In this economy, we should be creating American jobs, supporting American manufacturing and growing American exports. Allowing Japan -- the world's most protectionist country -- to participate in the Trans-Pacific Partnership would do the opposite," Ford said in a statement.

"Japan already ships more than 200 cars to the U.S. for every one car we send there," Ford said.

A senior U.S. lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp, underscored Ford's concerns about autos and said Japan also must show it is willing to address barriers to U.S. beef, cherries and other agricultural products.

The White House must talk with Congress to "determine the appropriate time and circumstance of Japan's joining the TPP," the Michigan Republican said.

In addition, the eight other members of the TPP -- Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Chile and Peru -- must give their consent for Japan to join.

Meanwhile, U.S. pork producers strongly supported Japan's participation in the talks. Japan is the No. 1 market for the U.S. pork industry.

The National Foreign Trade Council, which represents big U.S. exporters like Boeing (BA.N), Caterpillar (CAT.N) and Microsoft (MSFT.O), said Noda's request "potentially marks an historic change in the direction of Japan's economy and that of the Asia-Pacific region."

But they said it was crucial that TPP negotiators finish the first phase of the negotiations "in months rather than years to jump-start the global economy."

Some in the business community fear Japan's entry now will slow momentum and cause the talks to drag.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Doina Chiacu)