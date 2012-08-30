* Ministers urge action on Europe crisis
* Call to keep farm markets open in face of high prices
* Lay ground for APEC summit on Sept. 8-9
By Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, Aug 30 Asia-Pacific finance ministers
agreed on Thursday to bolster growth to fight economic headwinds
from Europe and said free trade should be upheld on global farm
markets as poor harvests force up grain prices.
The 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) made
the appeal to resist protectionist measures in the agriculture
sector at talks in Russia, which faces its worst wheat harvest
in nine years, while prolonged drought has decimated U.S. crops.
The ministers highlighted "the need to avoid export bans",
an apparent reference to hosts Russia, which imposed a temporary
embargo on grain exports two years ago after crops failed.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov backed the joint
statement, telling a news conference in Moscow that restrictions
on farm trade "would not serve the general trend towards
economic growth."
Many APEC states are net food importers and South Korean
Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan highlighted the risks that an
increase in grain prices might pose to "already sluggishly
growing" economies.
In their last meeting before a regional summit to be hosted
by Russia in Vladivostok on Sept. 8-9, the ministers also
underlined concern about the failure of European leaders to
resolve the euro zone's debt crisis.
"We would encourage the Europeans to continue with their
path of reform, and to lay out a sensible, clear path so that
governments and markets understand very clearly what the reform
path is," Australian Finance Minister Penny Wong told Reuters.
GROWTH VS SUSTAINABILITY
The economies of the Asia-Pacific, while in better shape
than Europe's, are feeling the effects of the euro zone crisis.
Countries in a strong fiscal position such as China, the
world's No. 2 economy, have scope to bolster demand to navigate
a soft landing, one senior APEC official said on the fringes of
the Moscow meeting.
Chinese officials, however, said it was important to keep
debt under control, suggesting that scope for further stimulus
may be limited.
"The Chinese authorities have a lot of (fiscal) room to
move," Wong said in an interview. "While there has been some
moderation in Chinese growth, our observation would be that the
Chinese have room to continue to support growth."
The APEC debate on the world economy picks up where the
Group of 20 - the world's most important intergovernmental forum
- left off at a summit in Mexico in June, a Mexican Finance
Ministry official said.
Europe needs "to move faster in the implementation of agreed
policy actions," Mexico's under secretary for finance, Gerardo
Rodriguez, told Reuters. "Markets have become more demanding and
everyone is waiting for the integration process."
The euro zone has come under intense pressure to back
proposals by Mario Draghi, head of the European Central Bank, to
ensure that debt-strapped governments can remain solvent by
buying their bonds.
Germany, long a bastion of monetary orthodoxy, his
misgivings about the plan, which Draghi is expected to flesh out
next week.
But Chancellor Angela Merkel, visiting China on Thursday,
told Premier Wen Jiabao that European leaders had "the absolute
political will" to stabilise the euro.
The APEC official said it was important to move forward on
steps to ensure debt-strapped European governments have access
to funding, ensuring in particular that heavily-indebted Greece
can find a path back to growth.
APEC groups economies with a Pacific coastline and serves as
a forum for economic and trade dialogue. The United States,
China and Japan did not, however, send their top finance
officials to the Moscow talks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the annual APEC
summit in Vladivostok on Russia's Pacific coast at the end of
next week. U.S. President Barack Obama, seeking re-election in
November, will not attend and will be represented by Secretary
of State Hillary Clinton.