* Obama prods China on currency, intellectual property
* Sharper tone seen in U.S. president's talks with Hu
* Obama facing pressure at home to be tough on China
By Caren Bohan and Laura MacInnis
HONOLULU, Nov 12 U.S. President Barack
Obama sought to ratchet up pressure on China over its currency
and trade policies, warning Chinese President Hu Jintao on
Saturday that Americans were growing "impatient and frustrated"
over economic relations.
Obama, under pressure to create jobs at home and trying to
highlight U.S. influence abroad, adopted a more steely tone with
Hu than he has at other recent meetings with his Chinese
counterpart.
At a forum of business leaders that began his first day at
the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Obama said
China must play by international rules when it comes to trade
and must stop poaching U.S. intellectual property.
"What I have said since I first came into office and what
we've exhibited in terms of our interactions with the Chinese is
we want you to play by the rules. And currency is probably a
good example," Obama said, referring to long-standing U.S.
requests for China to let the yuan float freely.
"For an economy like the United States -- where our biggest
competitive advantage is our knowledge, our innovation, our
patents, our copyrights -- for us not to get the kind of
protection we need in a large marketplace like China is not
acceptable," Obama said.
U.S. officials said private talks Obama and Hu held later
focused heavily on economic issues and that the U.S. president
conveyed growing American concerns about the trade relationship.
"He made it very clear that the American people and the
American business community were growing increasingly impatient
and frustrated with the state of change in China economic policy
and the evolution of the U.S.-China economic relationship,"
senior White House aide Michael Froman told reporters.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama was "very
direct" with Hu on the trade issues.
It was unclear what effect Obama's complaints, which seemed
aimed in part at a domestic U.S. audience, would have on China.
Beijing holds leverage of its own as the United States' largest
foreign creditor, holding more than $1.1 trillion in U.S. debt.
China argues that it has already allowed the yuan to rise
significantly, and has complained it has not been given adequate
access to invest in U.S. industries.
Hu stressed cooperation rather than confrontation.
Seated side-by-side with the U.S. president before their
closed-door meeting, Hu -- alluding to the European debt crisis
-- said that in turbulent times it was all the more important
that the United States and China "increase their communication
and coordination" on economic matters.
"A LITTLE BIT LAZY"
Obama is under pressure from Republican presidential
candidates, including front-runner Mitt Romney, as well as some
of his fellow Democrats to take a tougher line with China.
Yet in remarks that could cause political ripples back in
Washington, Obama also took his own country to task, saying it
needed to do more to encourage foreign investors to seek
opportunities in the United States.
In a question-and-answer session at the business forum
moderated by Boeing Co chief executive James McNerney,
Obama said the United States is attractive to businesses because
of its open economy, innovativeness and stability.
"But we've been a little bit lazy, I think, over the last
couple of decades. We've kind of taken for granted -- well,
people will want to come here and we aren't out there hungry,
selling America and trying to attract new business into
America," Obama said.
Before his meeting with Hu, Obama said he planned to discuss
"how we can continue to rebalance growth around the world" and
the goal of creating jobs and making sure their two countries
end up in a "win-win" situation on the economy.
As part of a "rebalancing", U.S. officials would like China
to let its currency rise, which would help make its exports more
expensive and allow Chinese citizens to buy more imported goods.
They argue this will help China shift away from an over-reliance
on exports towards more domestic demand.
"Although there are areas where we continue to have
differences, I am confident that the U.S.-China relationship
will continue to grow in a constructive way based on mutual
respect and mutual interest," Obama said.
Obama called for "reciprocity" in the trade arena, saying
there was no reason this should lead to problems in broader
relations. But he said the United States would "speak out and in
some cases we'll take action" if rules were being broken.
Obama told business leaders the United States was putting a
priority on the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region.
He also offered guardedly optimistic predictions that Europe
would work its way through its fiscal problems.
There have been positive signs in Europe's efforts to tackle
its debt crisis, with leaders focused not just on Greece but on
problems affecting the euro zone more broadly, he said.
