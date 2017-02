HONOLULU Nov 12 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday that China's currency policy needed to change and that it would be helpful to the world economy if Beijing were to allow the currency to rise.

Speaking at a forum of U.S. business leaders on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Obama also said it was "not acceptable" for the United States to be unable to protect intellectual property rights in China. (Reporting by Caren Bohan and Laura MacInnis, Editing by Sandra Maler)