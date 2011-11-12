HONOLULU Nov 12 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Saturday he saw positive signs in Europe's efforts to
tackle its debt crisis, with leaders focused not just on Greece
but on problems affecting the euro zone more broadly.
He said that Italy's troubles could not be addressed
overnight, but that it was important that Europe stand behind
its euro zone members.
"I was pleased to see that European leaders were taking
seriously the need to not just solve the Greek crisis, but also
to solve the broader euro zone crisis," Obama said at a forum
of U.S. business leaders on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
(Reporting by Caren Bohan and Laura MacInnis, Editing by
Sandra Maler)