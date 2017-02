HONOLULU Nov 13 President Barack Obama on Sunday urged China to allow its currency to rise faster in value and said the United States would press Beijing to honor its trade obligations.

"We're going to continue to be firm that China operate by the same rules as everyone else," Obama said at the close of a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders.

Obama said most economists believe China's currency is undervalued by 20 percent to 25 percent.

Although the currency has risen somewhat, it needs to rise further and faster, he said.

