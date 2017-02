HONOLULU Nov 13 President Barack Obama told leaders on a U.S. congressional deficit reduction panel to "bite the bullet and do what has to be done" to find $1.2 trillion in budget savings over the next decade.

"It feels as if people continue to try to stick with their rigid positions rather than solve the problem," Obama told reporters at an Asia-Pacific conference in Honolulu.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers have yet to find common ground on how to cut the country's $1.3 trillion budget deficit, with Republicans refusing to raise taxes and Democrats loathe to make cuts to healthcare and other entitlement programs.