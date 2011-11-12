* Turning away from Europe crisis, pursuing export markets
* To boost U.S. role in Pacific with Australia naval deal
* Obama aide: U.S. is "all in" on Asia-Pacific region
By Laura MacInnis and Caren Bohan
CORONADO, Calif., Nov 11 With Europe mired in
crisis, President Barack Obama is launching a charm offensive
this week to hitch the U.S. economy to opportunities in Asia he
hopes can help power the recovery he needs for re-election.
Obama, who was born in Hawaii and spent part of his
childhood in Indonesia, will host leaders of the Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation forum, including Chinese President Hu
Jintao and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, in Honolulu
this weekend to seek to improve trade ties across the region.
He will then travel to Australia to announce plans to boost
the U.S. military presence in the region and will be the first
American president to attend the East Asia Summit in Bali,
where he will heap attention on the Philippines, Thailand,
Malaysia and Indonesia as well as India.
The campaign to cozy up to Asian powers large and small
comes at a critical moment for the U.S. economy, whose recovery
is at risk because of a spiraling debt crisis in Europe that
dominated a summit of Group of 20 leaders in France last week.
"To have this trip happen when you have nothing but crisis
in Europe and nothing but opportunity in Asia, you couldn't
have more of a juxtaposition," said Victor Cha, who advised
President George W. Bush on Asian affairs.
Georgetown University professor Charles Kupchan said he
expected the Asia swing to be "much more upbeat" than the trip
to Cannes had been for Obama, whose re-election chances in
November 2012 hinge on his economic record.
Executives from companies such as Boeing (BA.N),
Caterpillar(CAT.N), General Electric (GE.N) and Time Warner
Cable TWC.N are also attending the APEC summit in Hawaii to
help Obama make the case that closer ties with Asia will help
create U.S. jobs.
"When you look for rays of light, where is growth going to
come from, one of the main answers is exports to Asia," Kupchan
said. "It is something that this president needs to focus on,
particularly in an election season."
Obama and his wife Michelle were scheduled to arrive in
Honolulu later on Friday.
En route to Hawaii, they stopped at Naval Base Coronado
near San Diego to attend the Carrier Classic college basketball
game being held on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson, the
aircraft carrier used for burial at sea of al Qaeda leader
Osama bin Laden in May.
During the trip, Obama will not be able to leave the
European financial crisis behind entirely.
Asia-Pacific finance ministers meeting before the leaders'
summit fretted about Europe's lack of strong action to deal
with crises in Greece and Italy and talked of ways to bolster
their economies to minimize spillover. [ID:nN1E7A9003]
PACIFIC POWER
Obama will also seek to reassert the U.S. role as a Pacific
power, shifting more of its budget-stretched military resources
to Asia as it pulls out of Afghanistan and Iraq and worries
less about security in Europe.
Obama wants to make clear at the summit that "the United
States is all in as it relates to the Asia-Pacific region"
despite U.S. budget constraints, senior White House aide Ben
Rhodes told reporters.
"We believe we can ... play our role in terms of having a
robust force posture even in a time of fiscal austerity in cuts
in a defense budget," said Rhodes, a White House deputy
national security adviser.
In Australia, Obama is set to announce an agreement for
more than 2,000 U.S. Marines to train and do joint exercises
from Darwin, a city with a large military presence on the
country's northern coast, according to an Obama administration
official familiar with the plans.
The cooperation deal is seen as a stepping stone to a more
permanent presence for the United States in Australia, which
could eventually see U.S. vessels stationed in Perth or nearby
that could respond faster to regional threats or humanitarian
emergencies than they could from Hawaii or California.
"This is part of a big push to put the United States back
into the Asian game after a decade or so in which it has been
preoccupied with the Middle East," Kupchan said.
Obama is likely to avoid direct references to China when
making the announcement, although the agreement is widely seen
as a way for the United States to act as a check on Chinese
power and defuse conflicts over waterways and disputed
islands.
"It is sending a very clear message that the United States
is not ceding Asia diplomatically to China," said Cha, the
former Bush adviser who is now a scholar at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies.
