* Negotiations over budgets and deficits heating up
* Obama may face pressure to cut Asia trip short
By Laura MacInnis
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 President Barack Obama's
efforts next week to persuade Asia-Pacific leaders of his
commitment to the region may be undercut by distractions in
Washington, where budget fights may come to a head while he is
away.
Obama embarks on a nine-day trip to Hawaii, Australia and
Indonesia on Friday that he will use to highlight U.S.-Asian
economic ties and the long-standing U.S. role in the region's
security.
His absence from Washington will coincide with a deadline
for Congress to avoid a government shutdown and a pivotal
stretch of deficit-cutting negotiations that investors and
credit rating agencies will be watching closely.
White House officials said Obama has diplomatic goals he
hopes to advance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
summit that he will host in Honolulu on Nov. 12-13 and during
his visits to Canberra, Darwin and Bali.
But there is speculation he could face pressure to cut the
trip short to rush back to Washington for the budget
crunch-time and to avoid criticism that he failed to step up if
the negotiations start to go off track.
"There is pressure here not to do the trip," said Ernest
Bower of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in
Washington, who said Obama was facing the political reality
that "it's always better to be in Indiana than Indonesia."
Obama twice had to cancel plans to travel to Australia and
Indonesia in 2010, the first time because the negotiations over
his signature health care bill were at a critical stage and the
second time because of the oil spill on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
He ultimately did visit Indonesia later in 2010 but the
trip this month to Australia will be his first as president.
'VERY LONG TRIP'
Since he is hosting the APEC summit, there is no talk of
Obama cutting the Hawaii part of the trip short. The White
House plans to emphasize Obama's economic message in Honolulu
where he will tout his export strategy and the recent approval
by Congress of a free-trade agreement with South Korea.
But Michael Green, who advised Obama's predecessor George
W. Bush on Asia policy, said it may be harder to justify the
Australia and Indonesia stops at such a critical juncture for
U.S. budget negotiations and as the 2012 election battle
gathers steam.
In Bali at the East Asia Summit on Nov. 18-19, Obama will
become the first U.S. president to participate in that
gathering of leaders from the economically dynamic and
strategically important region. His visit to Australia is aimed
at underscoring security ties with a staunch ally and thanking
the country for its support in Afghanistan.
"It's a very long trip considering that we're already into
the 2012 presidential cycle," Green said. "I suspect the
domestic political advisers are very worried about being away
that long and will compensate by emphasizing jobs and exports
as much as possible."
White House officials said there is no conflict between
Obama's roles.
"He is, as president of the United States, obligated to
travel around the world and represent American interests abroad
at these gatherings," White House spokesman Jay Carney said.
"It is also true that he is fully capable, wherever he is, of
exercising his authority and engaging with his staff here, with
the administration, with members of Congress from abroad."
While Obama is in Hawaii and later overseas, Vice President
Joe Biden and other officials will reach out to Congress as
lawmakers seek a deal to provide fresh funds to the government
when the latest temporary funding measure runs out on Nov. 18.
White House officials are also expected to engage behind
the scenes on Obama's behalf with the 12-member congressional
panel tasked with finding ways to save at least $1.2 trillion
from budgets over the next decade.
The president gave the "super committee" on deficits his
proposals in September but has not since worked directly with
the bipartisan group, whose report is due by Nov. 23, a few
days after he returns from Asia.
The panel has struggled to bridge the differences between
Republicans and Democrats. If their negotiations stall or fail
while he is away, Obama could face tough questions about why he
did not do more to help broker an agreement.
Under a deal struck in August after a fractious fight to
raise the U.S. debt ceiling, Congress needs to accept the super
committee's proposals by Dec. 23 or there will be sharp cuts to
military, social service and other budgets.
Republicans have accused the president of already turning
his back on Congress, focusing on the 2012 election and pushing
through executive actions instead of working with lawmakers on
jobs and other issues.
"While he was involved in the spending and debt limit
talks, the president has completely removed himself this time
around," said Brendan Buck, a spokesman for Republican House
Speaker John Boehner.
Whether or not Obama sticks to his trip itinerary,
Washington's budget skirmishes are likely to be a topic of
discussion on the sidelines of both the Honolulu and Bali
summits.
"Everybody will be watching back here what's happening with
the super committee at the same time they're talking to the
president," Green said.
(Additional reporting by Caren Bohan and Donna Smith; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)