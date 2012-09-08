VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 8 Australian Prime
Minister Julia Gillard will miss an Asian-Pacific summit in the
Russian city of Vladivostok because of the death of her father,
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
"At the beginning I would like to express my condolences to
the Australian prime minister. Her father has passed away. This
is why Australia will be represented by the trade minister,"
Putin told the opening session of the summit.
Trade Minister Craig Emerson was already attending the
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Australian
officials were not immediately available for further comment.