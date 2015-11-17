(Corrects media slug to APEC-SUMMIT/COFCO; removes extra word "firm" in first paragraph)

MANILA Nov 17 COFCO Chairman Ning Gaoning said on Tuesday commodities firm Glencore PLC was not planning to sell its stake in its agricultural assets.

"It's not really in the market. It's a rumour. They're not selling," Gaoning, the chairman of state-run commodities firm, told Reuters on the sidelines of the APEC meeting. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)