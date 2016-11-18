(Corrects to President Vladimir Putin in paragraph 4)
By Rosalba O'Brien and Teresa Cespedes
LIMA Nov 18 Leaders of Pacific rim nations
began gathering in Peru on Friday seeking to salvage hopes for
regional trade as prospects of a Donald Trump presidency sounded
a possible death knell for the U.S-led Trans Pacific Partnership
(TPP) free trade pact.
Discussions between the 21 members of the Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit over the weekend will be
dominated by fears of rising anti-globalisation sentiment in the
West, where many worry about losing jobs to low-wage economies,
and China's burgeoning role in global trade.
"The leaders will meet on Sunday and the first thing will be
this very issue (anti-globalisation)," Alan Bollard, the APEC
secretariat's Executive Director, told Reuters in an interview
on Thursday.
U.S. President Barack Obama, Chinese President Xi Jinping,
and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to attend the
summit that brings together leaders whose economies represent 57
percent of global gross domestic product.
While campaigning, President-elect Trump had labelled the
TPP "a disaster" and his populist stance on trade issues in some
ways echoed sentiments heard in Britain, when it voted in June
to quit the European Union.
Though Obama championed the TPP, his administration has
stopped trying to win congressional approval for the deal that
was signed by 12 economies in the Americas and Asia-Pacific, but
excluded China.
The outgoing U.S. president had seen the TPP as a focal
point of his "pivot to Asia" strategy, and a chance to set trade
rules in the region before China could.
Despite Trump's antipathy towards the TPP, Bollard said it
was premature to write it off, but he expected it to be shelved
"for a year or so."
"I don't think we'll hear a lot on TPP for a while. We've
got to wait for the US administration to get it through
Congress, be clearer about its policies, which we're not clear
on," Bollard said.
China's Xi is expected to sell an alternate vision for
regional trade by promoting the Beijing-backed Regional
Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which excludes the
United States.
OPEN TO OPTIONS
Summit host Peru is one of the world's most open economies.
On Thursday, Peru's trade minister and his Indonesian
counterpart agreed to start negotiations for a bilateral free
trade deal, potentially adding to more than 20 such agreements
Peru already has.
Peru has already said it would like to join a Beijing-backed
trade pact, though it hopes the TPP will eventually come to
fruition as well.
Vice President Mercedes Araoz said several options would be
discussed among APEC members in coming days, including joining
RCEP.
Others like Japan have expressed interest in continuing TPP
negotiations without the United States, she added.
"We are not going to start negotiations right away, but we
probably will have several paths we could take, always with the
commitment of having a free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific
region," Araoz told journalists.
Trump loomed large over bilateral talks taking place before
the leaders hold their session on Sunday, Australia's Trade
Minister Steve Ciobo told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio.
"The American people have had their say..." he said. "It
doesn't impact on my advocacy of trade to pursue Australia's
national interest. I want trade deals that are good for
Australia."
Ciobo said he hoped negotiations on TPP would continue, but
in the meantime believed the Chinese-led agreement presented a
big opportunity.
"If we are able to successfully land it over the coming
months or the year ahead it would create again a terrific
opportunity for Australian businesses to export through a common
set of rules across the region."
(Additional reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Writing by
Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)