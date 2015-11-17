UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA Nov 17 Jollibee Foods Corp of the Philippines still has an appetite to acquire fast-food chains in the United States or China to expand its footprint in the world's top two economies, its chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We felt we still have room for a few (acquisitions). We are still on the lookout, probably in the U.S. or China," Jollibee Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong said, speaking on the sidelines of a business conference alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit of heads of state in Manila.
Jollibee, which outsells McDonalds Corp and Yum Brands Inc's KFC restaurants in the Southeast Asian nation, last month acquired 40 percent of U.S.-based chain Smashburger for $99 million. (bit.ly/1NYiACP) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.