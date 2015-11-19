(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Matt Spetalnick and David Ljunggren
MANILA Nov 19 New Canadian Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau held his first formal meeting with U.S. President
Barack Obama on Thursday as the two men tried to repair
relations that have become frayed over the last decade.
"I'm confident that he's going to be able to provide a great
boost of energy and reform to the Canadian political landscape,"
Obama told reporters after the two talked on the margins of an
Asia-Pacific summit.
In last month's election, Trudeau's Liberals defeated
Stephen Harper, who had irritated the Obama administration by
insisting it approve the Keystone XL pipeline that would have
taken tar sands oil from Canada to U.S. refineries.
Obama - whose ties with Harper were usually frosty - said he
hoped Trudeau would be able to visit him in the White House
early next year for more substantial talks.
"It's going to be a wonderful time of strengthening ties
between our two countries," said Trudeau, who is much closer
politically to Obama than the right-of-center Harper.
The two leaders, who smiled and looked relaxed during their
appearance, said they agreed on the need to do more to protect
the environment and also on the importance of the U.S.-led
campaign against Islamic State.
Trudeau though vowed to stick to a promise to withdraw six
Canadian jets that have been attacking the militants in Iraq and
Syria.
Diplomats say the United States and Britain have expressed
concern about the proposed withdrawal, saying it could undermine
the coalition.
Trudeau added he had reassured the president that Canada was
committed to the U.S.-led campaign against the militants.
Canada, he says, could contribute more effectively by training
Kurdish troops in northern Iraq.
Neither man mentioned Harper, who during his nine years in
power said as little as he could about the environment and
pulled Canada out of the Kyoto Protocol on climate change.
This did little to endear him to Obama, who vetoed Keystone
XL earlier this month, saying it would send the wrong signal at
a time when the world needed to do more to combat greenhouse gas
emissions.
Trudeau said that over the last decade many people felt
Canada had not being doing enough on the environmental front.
"One of the first tasks that I have on energy and climate
issues is to reassure Canadians and others that we are serious
about meeting reduction targets (and) being positive actors on
the world stage in the fight against climate change," he said.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by David Ljunggren and
Raju Gopalakrishnan)