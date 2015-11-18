MANILA Nov 18 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday work towards the final stage of getting a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal off the ground was not easy, even as he reiterated the pact was a good deal economically.

"Execution is critical after we arrived at the text," Obama said in Manila at a meeting with leaders of 11 other TPP member countries on the sidelines of the annual summit of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation.

"It is not only a good deal economically but also reflects our common values," Obama said. "TPP is at the heart of our shared vision for the future of this dynamic region." (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick)