MANILA Nov 18 A landmark U.S.-backed Pacific
trade deal will give a boost to an already booming e-commerce
industry in the region, executives at global delivery firms
FedEx Corp and Deutsche Post DHL Group told
Reuters.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, which seeks to
liberalise commerce across 12 Pacific Rim nations accounting for
40 percent of the world's economy, was reached last month. The
deal has yet to be ratified by each country.
"E-commerce is huge. It's a $2 trillion economy in itself,"
David Cunningham, chief operating officer of FedEx Express, the
air and ground delivery arm of FedEx Corp, said on the
sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in
Manila.
"As long as we continue to advance trade liberalisation and
make substantial steps forward like TPP, then I think we are
going to see e-commerce continuing to grow," he added.
Some of the reduced or eliminated tariffs will help to drive
greater trade flows among the TPP countries and translate into
bigger shipment volumes, Deutsche Post DHL Chief Executive Frank
Appel said in an email.
"Among the new trade issues which are included in the TPP
are e-commerce. This will particularly benefit SMEs to trade
more internationally," he added.
If ratified, TPP will be a legacy-defining achievement for
U.S. President Barack Obama and his administration's pivot to
Asia.
But the deal, facing stiff opposition from many Democrats
and unexpected resistance from Republicans, is unlikely to be
voted on by the U.S. Congress before Obama leaves office,
according to some Republican lawmakers and aides.
FedEx Express COO Cunningham said the support of businesses
was important to help ensure the ratification of the deal in the
United States.
"I think the key for that is really going to be that
businesses come out to support this," he said. "Not only bigger
businesses like FedEx, but also small and medium sized
enterprises who are the primary beneficiaries of this
agreement."
