BRIEF-Norway wealth fund and Prologis sold three logistics properties
Jan 26 Norges Bank Investment Management, the manager of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, said:
LIMA Nov 20 Russia is ready to freeze its oil output - among the world's highest - at current level as there would be no problems for Moscow to do so, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
OPEC nations are due to agree a world oil freeze pact with non-OPEC countries on Nov. 30.
"We will do everything that our partners from OPEC are expecting. To freeze crude production is not an issue for us," Putin told a news conference in Lima after the APEC summit.
He added that Russia's oil firms are ready to do so.
Putin also said he has seen a "high probability" that the deal aiming to prop up the markets and boost prices would be reached in an OPEC meeting next week. (Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Sandra Maler)
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad said on Thursday its new $27 billion refining and petrochemical complex project in the southeast Asian country is on track for start-up in 2019.
LONDON, Jan 26 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell cannot be sued in London courts over Nigerian oil spill allegations, the High Court ruled on Thursday, dealing a setback to attempts to hold multinationals liable at home for subsidiaries' activities.