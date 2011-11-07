Nov 7 Following are key economic and trade
issues between the United States and China:
THE VALUE OF CHINA'S CURRENCY
U.S. labor groups and some economists and manufacturers say
that China gains a hugely unfair trade advantage by intervening
in currency markets to keep its currency, called the yuan or
renminbi, below market value. The policy helps make the price
of its exports more competitive.
The Democratic Party-controlled U.S. Senate passed a bill
in October designed to press China to stop intervening in
exchange rates, but the House of Representatives, run by
Republicans, has refused to take up the legislation.
China denies that it manipulates exchange rates, saying
that it has allowed the currency to appreciate some 30 percent
in the past five years. Beijing also rejects the idea that its
exchange rate is a factor behind China's trade surplus with the
United States.
The G20 leaders of the world's largest economies, which
includes China, routinely say that exchange rates should be set
by markets. But at the Cannes summit on Nov 4, the G20 agreed
on an Action Plan to boost jobs growth that for the first time,
it specifically named China. It said the G20 welcomed China's
determination to increase exchange rate flexibility "consistent
with underlying market fundamentals."[ID:nL4E7M42TB]
SUBSIDIES TO STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES
The state-owned enterprises that dominate China's economy
enjoy a range of government subsidies. Business costs such as
land, energy, resources and loans are provided to state firms
on preferential terms not available to foreign firms or to
private Chinese firms.
Many U.S. experts believe these subsidies do far more to
distort competition in China's market and in the markets of
third countries than an undervalued Chinese currency.
The United States recently took China to task at the World
Trade Organization for its failure to declare nearly 200 types
of subsidies in a required report to the WTO.
INDIGENOUS INNOVATION
Foreign businesses have grown increasingly concerned about
China's "indigenous innovation" policies, aimed at fostering
the creation of home-grown technology and know-how and reducing
Chinese firms' dependence on foreign technology and companies.
U.S. companies worry that indigenous innovation policies
will force them to transfer technology development and
ownership of intellectual property to China in exchange for
allowing them to participate in the country's huge government
procurement market.
President Hu Jintao has indicated goods produced by Chinese
affiliates of U.S. and other foreign firms would be considered
indigenous innovation products eligible to compete for
procurement bids with the national and with local governments.
The Obama administration and U.S. businesses say they want
stronger follow-up from Beijing to ensure that commitment is
kept.
SOLAR ENERGY
The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to formally launch
an investigation this week into charges that Chinese companies
are selling solar cells and modules in the United States at
unfairly low prices and receive generous Chinese government
subsidies. The case was brought by the U.S. arm of German
company SolarWorld SWVG.DE and other members of the Coalition
for American Solar Manufacturing, which have asked for
anti-dumping and countervailing duties of more than 100
percent. China has slammed the action as a protectionist move
and urged the Obama administration not to apply duties. A
preliminary decision on duty rates is expected next year.
REGULATORY BARRIERS AND FAVORITISM
Beginning with statutory requirements that most major
sectors of China's economy -- from autos to energy to
telecommunications -- be dominated by the state, U.S. industry
says it faces discriminatory regulations that promote
state-owned enterprises at the expense of private and foreign
firms.
A related complaint is that China lacks regulatory
transparency and does not spell out critical rules governing
operations in China.
The Obama administration last week sent China a long and
detailed formal list of questions on Beijing's policies on
controlling the Internet. Washington said China's Internet
policies resulted in the blockage of the websites of U.S.
businesses, impeding their ability to serve customers in China.
PIRACY AND COUNTERFEITING
China has long taken heat from trade partners over
widespread unauthorized copying of software, music, films and
other products, from luxury apparel to industrial machinery.
The International Intellectual Property Alliance, which
represents U.S. copyright industry groups, estimated U.S. trade
losses in China due to piracy at $3.5 billion in 2009.
China says it is making progress against intellectual
property piracy and launched many enforcement campaigns to
stamp out bootlegged books, music, DVDs and software -- all of
which all are openly available. China remains on the U.S.
"priority watch list" of countries deemed to have serious
copyright and trademark theft.
RARE EARTH MATERIALS
China, which controls 97 percent of the world's rare earth
supplies, alarmed its trading partners in 2010 by restricting
exports of the minerals, which are used in a variety of clean
energy uses and high technologies.
In some cases, foreign firms have come under pressure to
relocate their businesses that use rare earths to China in
exchange for access to those minerals.
China has defended the restrictions as measures to manage
supplies and control pollution associated with rare earth
production and to increase the domestic share of the value
added in the manufacture of technology products that use the
minerals.
CHINESE COMPLAINTS ABOUT U.S. POLICIES
China frequently demands that the United States end
restrictions on the sale of U.S. high-technology products with
possible military use to Chinese customers. Beijing also wants
the United States to recognize China as a "market economy" -- a
status that would make it harder for U.S. firms to pursue
anti-dumping cases against Chinese exporters.
China says that its firms have billions of dollars they are
willing to invest in the United States, but that many proposed
Chinese investments are held up or rejected due to onerous U.S.
security evaluations or politicized decision-making.
