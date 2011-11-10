(Adds detail)

- HONOLULU Nov 9 Pacific Rim countries are increasingly worried about Europe's worsening debt crisis and voiced the need to strengthen their own economies against the fallout, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.

Finance ministers from 21 countries attending the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit are expected on Thursday to agree on APEC communique language that would reflect the call at last week's Group of 20 summit for more flexible exchange rates, including by China, the official said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the APEC finance deputies discussed the worsening debt crisis in Europe and agreed that they all must take action to strengthen their economies in face of weakening demand from Europe. In many cases, this would require boosting domestic demand.

The APEC deputies did not discuss providing any aid to Europe, but focused mostly on the implications of weaker demand, the official said.

He said they drew the conclusion that it was more important than ever to ensure strong recoveries.

Chinese officials at the meeting reiterated Beijing's G20 commitment to pursue a more flexible yuan, the U.S. official told reporters.

The official said the U.S. Treasury still considered the yuan to be substantially undervalued. While the United States has welcomed progress on yuan revaluation, it has not been sufficient.

The official said it was significant for China to repeat its G20 commitment before the APEC group, which has many non-G20 economies in Asia that also tightly control their currencies to remain competitive against China.

If China were to allow the yuan to rise, other Asian countries could follow suit, helping to rebalance their economies away from exports towards domestic consumption, the official said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Robert Birsel)