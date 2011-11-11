HONOLULU, NOV 10 - (Rewrites with comments from news conference)

HONOLULU Nov 10 Asian economies should take steps to boost demand at home to bolster their defenses against fallout from Europe's debt crisis and help maintain global growth, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Thursday.

Worries about Europe dominated much of the hallway conversations among finance ministers in advance of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit here, Geithner told a news conference.

He said Europe's debt crisis remains the "central challenge to global growth" and called upon Europe's policymakers to move more quickly to put in place a strong plan to restore financial stability.

The best thing APEC economies could do to protect themselves was to take steps to increase their domestic demand, he said.

"These economies, including the United States, have the capacity to do things now to make growth stronger -- both to offset some of the pressure we're facing from Europe, but also because the world as a whole needs it," Geithner said.

"Even when Europe stabilizes, you're going to see growth damaged by the magnitude of the crisis so far."

The APEC statement largely agreed with his view, noting that downside risks for the global economy had been heightened. The APEC ministers pledged to take "coordinated actions to strengthen global recovery, reinforce financial sector stability, maintain open markets and build a foundation for strong, sustainable and balanced growth."

These steps will vary by country, but those with strong public finances committed to "let automatic stabilizers work and take discretionary measures to support domestic demand should economic conditions materially worsen," according to the APEC ministers statement.

STRONGER YUAN

Geithner said Asian economies, particularly China, need to allow their currencies to rise in response to market forces, which will help them rebalance their economies towards domestic consumption and away from exports. China has acknowledged the need for faster exchange rate adjustments, he said.

"I think the judgment of most independent analysts and economists who look at the Chinese exchange rate would say that it's still significantly undervalued," Geithner said, adding that it was "better for the world, it's better for the United States, if China allows the exchange rate to move more rapidly."

Bolstering Asian growth was also the best way for the APEC economies to protect their banking systems from fallout from Asian economies, Geithner said.

He noted that as European banks deleverage and sell assets to cope with the debt crisis, it is putting more pressures on emerging market economies, some of which are now facing capital outflows.

Another senior Treasury official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said U.S. financial regulators were working closely with American financial institutions to identify potential risks and directing them to reduce their exposures to a potential worsening of the situation.

