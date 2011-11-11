HONOLULU, NOV 10 - (Rewrites with comments from
news conference)
HONOLULU Nov 10 Asian economies should take
steps to boost demand at home to bolster their defenses against
fallout from Europe's debt crisis and help maintain global
growth, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on
Thursday.
Worries about Europe dominated much of the hallway
conversations among finance ministers in advance of the Asia
Pacific Economic Cooperation summit here, Geithner told a news
conference.
He said Europe's debt crisis remains the "central challenge
to global growth" and called upon Europe's policymakers to move
more quickly to put in place a strong plan to restore financial
stability.
The best thing APEC economies could do to protect themselves
was to take steps to increase their domestic demand, he said.
"These economies, including the United States, have the
capacity to do things now to make growth stronger -- both to
offset some of the pressure we're facing from Europe, but also
because the world as a whole needs it," Geithner said.
"Even when Europe stabilizes, you're going to see growth
damaged by the magnitude of the crisis so far."
The APEC statement largely agreed with his view, noting that
downside risks for the global economy had been heightened. The
APEC ministers pledged to take "coordinated actions to
strengthen global recovery, reinforce financial sector
stability, maintain open markets and build a foundation for
strong, sustainable and balanced growth."
These steps will vary by country, but those with strong
public finances committed to "let automatic stabilizers work and
take discretionary measures to support domestic demand should
economic conditions materially worsen," according to the APEC
ministers statement.
STRONGER YUAN
Geithner said Asian economies, particularly China, need to
allow their currencies to rise in response to market forces,
which will help them rebalance their economies towards domestic
consumption and away from exports. China has acknowledged the
need for faster exchange rate adjustments, he said.
"I think the judgment of most independent analysts and
economists who look at the Chinese exchange rate would say that
it's still significantly undervalued," Geithner said, adding
that it was "better for the world, it's better for the United
States, if China allows the exchange rate to move more rapidly."
Bolstering Asian growth was also the best way for the APEC
economies to protect their banking systems from fallout from
Asian economies, Geithner said.
He noted that as European banks deleverage and sell assets
to cope with the debt crisis, it is putting more pressures on
emerging market economies, some of which are now facing capital
outflows.
Another senior Treasury official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said U.S. financial regulators were working closely
with American financial institutions to identify potential risks
and directing them to reduce their exposures to a potential
worsening of the situation.
