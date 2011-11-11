HONOLULU Nov 10 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Thursday called for fast action by Europe to quell its debt crisis and said Pacific Rim economies should boost demand to strengthen their defenses against a fallout.

"The crisis in Europe remains the central challenge to global growth. It is crucial that Europe move quickly to put in place a strong plan to restore financial stability," Geithner said in a statement following a meeting with finance ministers from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation countries.

The main focus of the APEC talks was how to strengthen growth in the face of pressures from Europe, he said. The ministers voiced support for last week's pledge by leaders of the Group of 20 economies to bolster global recovery.

"Asian economies will need to do more to stimulate domestic demand growth -- both so they are less vulnerable to slowdowns, such as the situation in Europe, and so they can continue to contribute to global growth," Geithner said.

