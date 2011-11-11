HONOLULU Nov 10 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner on Thursday called for fast action by Europe
to quell its debt crisis and said Pacific Rim economies should
boost demand to strengthen their defenses against a fallout.
"The crisis in Europe remains the central challenge to
global growth. It is crucial that Europe move quickly to put in
place a strong plan to restore financial stability," Geithner
said in a statement following a meeting with finance ministers
from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation countries.
The main focus of the APEC talks was how to strengthen
growth in the face of pressures from Europe, he said. The
ministers voiced support for last week's pledge by leaders of
the Group of 20 economies to bolster global recovery.
"Asian economies will need to do more to stimulate domestic
demand growth -- both so they are less vulnerable to slowdowns,
such as the situation in Europe, and so they can continue to
contribute to global growth," Geithner said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Stella Dawson,
