* APEC countries should boost domestic demand-US Treasury
* Collyns: China yuan rise will encourage others to move
* Europe woes not seen making forex markets "disorderly"
(Adds details, comments on currency volatility, consumer
demand)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 Top officials from Pacific
Rim countries should "pivot away" from Europe's problems at a
summit in Hawaii this week and pursue their own plans to boost
global growth, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Monday.
U.S. Treasury Assistant Secretary Charles Collyns said
finance ministers and leaders of the Asia Pacific Economic
Cooperation economies will discuss Europe's debt crisis, but a
main focus for the United States will be on rebalancing
economies in the region to boost domestic consumption and
infrastructure investment.
"I think for us, a key challenge of the meeting will be to
pivot away from the Europe-dominated discussion to think, 'Well
what can we in APEC do that will improve all our prospects in a
world that is certainly going to be affected by the weaker
prospects in Europe?'" Collyns told a news briefing.
The APEC meetings in Honolulu, starting on Wednesday, are
to be hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama and Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner and come hot on the heels of a Group
of 20 leading economies summit in France last week.
At that meeting, progress on currencies was drowned out by
developments in Europe's debt crisis, including calls for a
bailout referendum in Greece.
Geithner will host APEC finance ministers on Wednesday and
Thursday, followed by a leaders' summit on Friday and
Saturday.
Collyns said export-focused APEC economies, led by China,
need to allow their currencies to respond to market forces and
look for other sources of domestic growth that are not focused
on producing goods for export.
He added that APEC will want to see China reaffirm and
elaborate on commitments it made at last week's G20 summit to
accelerate movement toward a market-determined exchange rate
for its yuan CNY= currency.
The G20 named China for the first time in the context of
commitments by the group of wealthy and developing economies to
move toward more exchange rate flexibility. The United States
and other Western countries have long pressed Beijing to let
its yuan float more freely, arguing that it is kept
artificially undervalued to keep China's exports cheaply
priced.
"More flexible exchange rate management in China will also
open the way to more flexible exchange rate management across
the APEC economies, particularly those economies that are
competing closely with China," Collyns said.
FOREX MARKETS NOT "DISORDERLY"
Collyns, who works on international issues for Treasury,
said discussion of Europe's problems also will likely crop up
in the context of foreign exchange-rate interventions by Japan
and South Korea.
Seoul has cited disorderly foreign exchange markets due to
Europe's woes as a reason for its efforts to stem the won's
KRW= rise.
But Collyns disagreed with this assessment, saying it would
be a good discussion point for APEC, where a number of East
Asian members who tightly manage their currencies are building
current account surpluses and foreign exchange reserves.
"Certainly what's happening in Europe has some consequences
for exchange markets, but we don't think on a day-by-day basis,
foreign exchange markets are disorderly or excessively volatile
as a result of what's happening in Europe," Collyns said. "The
pattern of intervention across Asian economies is persistent
and large, not specifically tied to particular events that
create uncertainty and volatility."
Collyns said a G20 action plan agreed in Cannes to boost
jobs and growth can serve as a model for APEC members to
follow, even those that are not members in the elite G20.
He said apart from pursuing flexible exchange-rate regimes,
East Asian economies can also take steps to boost short-term
domestic demand and pursue structural reforms that boost the
earning and spending capacity of their consumers, such as a
stronger social safety net in China. Reforms that boost access
to financial services and credit will also help, he said.
"Those that have fiscal room (should) take advantage of
that to boost the strength of domestic demand at a time when
the global economy is being undermined by increasingly
uncertain prospects in Europe," Collyns said, naming China as a
country with such fiscal capacity.
Other initiatives at the APEC summit involve discussions on
boosting the use of environmentally sensitive "green"
technologies and the promotion of a new U.S.-centric Pacific
Rim trade agreement, the Trans Pacific partnership.