Pacific security facilitates explosive growth
U.S. budget woes worry Asian allies
China's economy attracts, security stance worries
By Paul Eckert
HONOLULU, Nov 10 The wealthy nations attending
the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Hawaii may
fight over trade, but they've avoided serious armed conflict
for decades, and the U.S. Pacific Command aims to keep it that
way, even as it copes with budget pressures and a surging
China.
The regional prosperity that APEC leaders will celebrate
and vow to nurture this weekend in President Barack Obama's
native Honolulu owes much to heavy lifting by American military
personnel patrolling the vast Pacific Ocean and directed from
Hawaii.
"We've seen over the past 30-plus years the region really
blossom both economically and politically and people tend to
forget or not even realize a reason for that is that the United
States has ensured stability in Asia and the Asia-Pacific,"
said Michael Mazza, a security expert at the conservative
American Enterprise Institute think tank in Washington.
The Hawaii-based U.S. Pacific Command and the network of
alliances it has built up since World War Two kept the Soviet
Union and regional rivalries at bay, contributing to the
spectacular economic growth of APEC members Japan, South Korea,
Taiwan and many Southeast Asian countries.
"We've gotten rich as well and we've benefited greatly from
economic development in Asia that may not have happened absent
the U.S. military presence," said Mazza, co-author of a new
study on upgrading the U.S. alliance network for new
challenges.
But ironically, China -- the fastest-growing and largest
trade partner for most of APEC's 21 member economies -- has
benefited greatly from the U.S.-led Asian security
architecture, too. That creates an awkward formula in which
many Asia-Pacific states look to Beijing for economic growth
but to Washington for security.
REASSURANCE ON FISCAL PRESSURES
Based just outside Honolulu where a former U.S. naval
hospital built in a sugar cane field overflowed with wounded
American troops in 1945, USPACOM covers an area from California
to India that is home to five of the world's 10 biggest
economies.
USPACOM's area of responsibility comprises half the globe.
On any given day, the U.S. Navy has 50 to 60 ships in the
region, protecting sea lanes in the South China Sea that carry
$5 trillion in commerce annually, including $1.2 trillion in
trade with the United States, Admiral Robert Willard, the head
of Pacific Command, said in a September interview with Reuters.
Some 325,000 military and civilian personnel, or about
one-fifth of total U.S. military strength, serve under USPACOM,
including about 80,000 troops stationed in Japan and South
Korea, according to command data.
U.S. power and reach is multiplied by formal mutual defense
treaties with Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea
and Thailand, as well as less formal partnerships with states
including Singapore, Indonesia and India.
Lately, Willard and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta have
gone to great lengths to reassure allies that the U.S. military
will maintain a strong posture in the Pacific despite looming
defense spending cuts at home.
Panetta, on his first trip to Asia since taking over the
Pentagon's top job in July, said the U.S. military withdrawal
from Iraq this year and the gradual drawdown in Afghanistan
would enable Washington to refocus on the Asia-Pacific region.
"We are not anticipating any cutbacks in this region. If
anything we are going to strengthen our presence in the
Pacific," Panetta said in Tokyo last month.
CHINA'S PRIORITIES
Fiscal troubles are putting pressure on U.S. military power
in the Pacific as China's two decades of nearly unbroken
double-digit growth military spending have yielded advances.
While still well behind the United States in many respects, its
efforts include a nascent aircraft carrier program, prototype
stealth fighter jet and anti-ship ballistic missiles.
A study of U.S. alliances produced by a nonpartisan
Washington think tank called the Project 2049 Institute says
China benefited greatly from U.S. military primacy that
contained the Soviet Union and suppressed Asian military
rivalries.
The Obama administration would like China to share more of
the burden and follow more of the rules of the existing global
system that has buttressed its rise. But the report suggested
that is unlikely.
"China, unlike its Asian peers, does not appear content
with the American-made and -dominated international order,"
said the report, which warned that Beijing's dissatisfaction
and ambitions are stoking U.S.-China security competition.
"Beijing is neither a candidate for the kind of benign
hegemonic rule that others would find legitimate, nor much
interested in aiding Washington in shouldering global
responsibilities."
A proposal a Chinese Navy officer made to Willard's
predecessor, Admiral Timothy Keating, several years ago -- that
China and the United States draw a line down the middle of the
Pacific Ocean and each control a side -- was brushed off as a
tongue-in-cheek remark.
But China's shift in 2010 toward a truculent stance over
contested territorial claims in the South China Sea and East
China Sea is no laughing matter to leaders who will join Obama
in Honolulu and also meet the following week at the East Asian
Summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.
For them, a visit to the watery battleship graveyard at
nearby Pearl Harbor, some three weeks before the 70th
anniversary of the 1941 Japanese attack, would underscore how
vital it is to get the rise of a emerging power right.
