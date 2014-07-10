BRIEF-Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in U.S for patients with breast cancer
Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in the United States for patients with breast cancer
July 10 Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Says expects h1 net profit up 167-174 percent y/y at 216-222 million yuan ($34.83-$35.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1na9y39
($1 = 6.2023 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
* Cempra retains Morgan Stanley to lead review of strategic business options
Bionime Corp: Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.8 per share for 2016