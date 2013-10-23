BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
Oct 23 Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says to place 66 million A-shares, raising 420 million yuan ($68.93 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vyw93v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0935 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: