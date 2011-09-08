* Aperam's purchasing head sees nickel above $20,000 by end-2011

* Sees nickel averaging $24,000-$25,000 a tonne next year

* Eramet executive sees nickel above $21-22,000 by end-2011 (Adds comments from Eramet, Aperam)

MUNICH, Sept 8 Stainless steel maker Aperam expects the price of nickel to be above $20,000 per tonne by the end of the year and to average between $24,000 and $25,000 next year, the head of the group's global purchasing said.

"I think we would not be surprised if nickel prices average between 24 and 25 (thousand dollars per tonne) next year," Carl Landuydt told Reuters on the sidelines of a stainless steel conference organised by Metal Bulletin on Thursday.

"It will probably be above 20 (thousand) by end of this year," he added.

Nickel is a major raw material in making stainless steel, with about 60 percent of nickel output worldwide consumed by the sector.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange traded at $21,682 a tonne by 1508 GMT on Thursday, up from a low of $20,200 touched on Aug. 9. Nickel prices have dropped more than $8,000 from the year's peak of $29,425 hit on Feb. 21.

Paul Desportes, Vice President Marketing and Sales Nickel Division of French mining company Eramet , said in the last few weeks, nickel "has been resisting at the level of $21,000 to $22,000".

"At the moment, the demand from the stainless steel market is very low. Normally the fourth quarter should be higher and should have higher demand. So it could support slightly higher prices than the ones we currently have," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the same conference in Munich.

The third quarter is a seasonally weak period in the steel market as workers go for their summer holidays, and the market usually recovers in the October-December period.

"For next year, we expect to have a small surplus (in nickel production worldwide) because of new projects which should be coming on line from other miners," Desportes said.

He said next year's nickel prices would depend on whether the new nickel projects become operational "in a good way", as delays would mean increased use of nickel pig iron (NPI).

NPI is a low-grade nickel with high iron content used in stainless steel production in China, the world's biggest producer whose output last year accounted for about a third of total production worldwide.

"NPI has a high cost of production. If we have to rely heavily on NPI production, you need to have prices in that range of $22,000-23,000 at least," he said.

Both Desportes and Landuydt said the Philippines might follow the move by Indonesia to ban all exports of raw minerals.

Indonesia and the Philippines -- both rich in laterite resources for the production of nickel pig iron and ferro-nickel -- were the top two exporters of nickel ore and concentrates to China last year.

Indonesia's industry ministry announced on Wednesday the country might impose a tax or quota on mineral ore exports ahead of a planned regulation to ban all exports of raw minerals by 2014. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; editing by James Jukwey)