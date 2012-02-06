(Adds details, background)

* Q4 EBITDA $53 million vs expected $42 million

* Sees improvement of core profit in Q1

* Welcomes recent consolidation of industry

BRUSSELS, Feb 6 Stainless steelmaker Aperam forecast improved first-quarter earnings, helped by a market rebound and its own cost-savings drive, when reporting a second consecutive quarterly net loss at the end of last year.

Aperam, the world's sixth-largest stainless steel producer and which was spun off by ArcelorMittal a year ago, also said on Monday core profit (EBITDA) was $53 million in the fourth quarter, down 15 percent on the third quarter.

In November, it had said the fourth quarter would be similar to the third. Chief executive Philippe Darmayan said on Monday business conditions had been more difficult than expected, with falling prices and a seasonal slowdown in South America.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have started to see the signs of a rebound in the business. But we continue to remain cautious considering the global economic uncertainty for 2012."

Stagnant consumption and cheaper imports from Asia have left Europe with a capacity glut, prompting speculation about industry consolidation. Last week saw Finnish group Outokumpu announce a 2.7 billion euro takeover of German peer ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel business.

Darmayan said Aperam welcomed the move, from which it was well-positioned to benefit.

Declining nickel prices, a key input for many grades of stainless steel, has also cut into demand because customers have been waiting for potentially lower prices in the months ahead.

Benchmark nickel prices fell 26 percent last year, and have regained 12 percent in 2012.

The company said core profit was expected to be better in the first quarter due to a stainless market rebound as well as its "Leadership Journey" plan, which brought in $176 million of cost savings last year and is designed to save $350 million by 2013.

Aperam's outlook followed a broadly downbeat forecast from Outokumpu which, after a wider than expected fourth-quarter loss, said a slight rise in the price of nickel had led distributors to restock after sharply pulling down inventories. Outokumpu also said underlying demand had not changed. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)