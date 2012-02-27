AMSTERDAM Feb 27 Stainless steel maker Aperam expects to return to profit in the first quarter, helped by restocking among distributors after a weak end to 2011.

"We are fully booked for March-April. A restocking effect explains part of the rebound in demand but apparent demand, which is dependent on the nickel price, is now in line with real demand," chief executive Philippe Darmayan said on Monday, at an informal meeting with journalists in Amsterdam.

Aperam, the world's sixth-largest stainless steel producer and which was spun off by ArcelorMittal a year ago, suffered a loss of $60 million last year, yet Darmayan expects it to be profitable in the first three months and the full year.

Previously Aperam had said only that it expected improvement in the January-March period from the final quarter of 2011 due to a stainless steel market rebound and the continuation of its cost-cutting plan.

Aperam's "Leadership Journey" plan aims to save $350 million by 2013. It will not reopen recently closed capacity, such as the production line in Genk, Belgium, before this target has been reached, Darmayan added.

Demand fell in the fourth quarter largely due to a decline in the nickel price. Distributors held off buying in anticipation of lower stainless prices, but the nickel rebound had spurred customers to replenish stocks.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange last year fell some 40 percent between February and early December, but has since recovered some 18 percent.

Darmayan said he expected demand for stainless steel to grow 2 percent annually over the next five years and by 7 percent in Latin America, a key market for the company.

Aperam had not considered bidding for the stainless steel activities of ThyssenKrupp, recently bought by Finland's Outokumpu.

"We have been looking at ThyssenKrupp for the past 10 years, but the risk was too high," he said.

Thyssenkrupp's investment in a U.S. steel mill in a "climate of overcapacity" had been a factor in not bidding, he added. (Reporting by Tjibbe Hoekstra; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Hulmes)