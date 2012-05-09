* Sees profit flat in Q2

* Q1 EBITDA misses expectations (Adds details, comments from conference call)

BRUSSELS May 9 Results from Aperam fell short of consensus in the first quarter, the Luxembourg-based stainless steel maker said on Wednesday, as it suffered from the low cost of nickel, and forecast that profit would remain flat for the next few months.

"We had of course nickel variation starting from February going down and this made an environment which was more difficult than I anticipated," chief executive Philippe Darmayan told reporters.

The price of nickel has fallen by over 5 percent in the past six months to $17,355 per tonne, according to Datastream.

"We have sales for distributors, of course, but customers are extremely cautions and (have a) wait and see attitude," Darmayan said on a conference call.

Aperam, the world's sixth-largest stainless steel producer, which was floated by ArcelorMittal a year ago, said its first-quarter core profit was 64 million euros ($82.76 million), while analysts had been expecting 94 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

It forecast that profit would be about the same next quarter. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Barbara Lewis and Keiron Henderson)