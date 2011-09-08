(Corrects day of the week in lead to Thursday from Wednesday)

* Aperam's purchasing head sees nickel above $20,000 by end-2011

* Sees nickel averaging $24,000-$25,000 a tonne next year

MUNICH, Sept 8 Stainless steel maker Aperam expects the price of nickel to be above $20,000 per tonne by the end of the year and will average at between $24,000 and $25,000 next year, the head of the group's global purchasing said on Thursday.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a stainless steel conference organised by Metal Bulletin, executive Carl Landuydt said: "I think we would not be surprised if nickel prices average between 24 and 25 (thousand) next year."

"It will probably be above 20 by end of this year," he added.

Nickel is a major raw material in making stainless steel, with about 60 percent of nickel output worldwide consumed by the sector.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange edged up 2.3 percent to $21,145 a tonne by 0722 GMT on Wednesday, up from a low of $20,200 touched on Aug. 9. Nickel prices have dropped more than $8,000 from the year's peak of $29,425 hit on Feb. 21. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)