* EU market conditions for stainless steel remain tough

* Finished capacity as well as melting capacity needs to go

* Outokumpu-Thyssen deal might help an Aperam sale, tie-up

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Feb 28 Pressure is mounting on Aperam to restructure or seek a partner, as a proposed tie-up between two rivals, Outokumpu and Inoxum, could soon make the Luxembourg-based company Europe's least competitive major stainless steel producer.

Outokumpu's shareholders will meet on March 1 to vote on the acquisition of Inoxum, ThyssenKrupp's stainless division - a move that could improve the resulting company's cost efficiency and make it more competitive against European peers and aggressive Asian imports.

Aperam , which was spun off from ArcelorMittal about a year ago, will now have to improve its cost efficiency to avoid losing market share and improve profitability, analysts said this week.

The company reported a $60 million loss last year. 

"You would think that Aperam's position is now potentially the weakest; it would be no surprise if they were to lose some capacity," said Bryan Hall, market analyst at steel consultancy MEPS International.

"They are now the prime candidate for a merger or an acquisition. Everyone looks a bit more attractive now that capacity is being reduced."

Outokumpu, which has the Finnish government as its top shareholder, intends to cut almost 1.5 million tonnes a year of stainless steel melting capacity in Europe if its acquisition of Inoxum is approved by shareholders and European anti-trust regulators.

Capacity will be taken out by halting melting activity at two non-integrated and therefore less cost efficient Inoxum plants in Bochum and Krefeld, Germany, while concentrating production at two modern, integrated mills: one in Tornio, Finland, and one in Terni, Italy.

This would help ease overcapacity in the European stainless steel industry, which coupled with ever more aggressive competition from China and Asia has seriously dented profits of the major players in the last few years.

"This will benefit the industry as a whole but it's only the first step, not the last, and alone it won't be enough," a European stainless steel consultant said.

"Somebody else is likely to reduce capacity and the pressure to do the next step is on Aperam. It is obvious that Aperam does not need all the hot-rolled-coil it produces."

Aperam can produce 2 million tonnes of slabs, a semifinished product, but only has about 1.4 million-1.6 million tonnes of demand, the consultant said.

Unless it can find new customers, which in a mature market is not easy, it will have to shut down one meltshop, he added.

Besides, while the Outokumpu-Inoxum merger could eliminated some excess melting capacity, the two companies have made no plans as yet to cut their finished steel production.

They have so far only announced additional cold-rolling capacity for 200,000 tonnes a year at the Krefeld plant in Germany, which would boost their finished steel capacity slightly to 2.3 million tonnes per year.

"There is a need to reduce finished steel capacity as well as meltshop capacity and stand alone cold rolled mills will be the next to go because they are not cost efficient," Hatch stainless steel consultant Rob Cartman said.

"Aperam in Belgium is as inefficient as ThyssenKrupp in Germany. It is now the weakest and least efficient producer in Europe. It has got 2 meltshops in Belgium and neither of them is integrated."

An Aperam spokesman said it was implementing a plan to reduce costs and enhance profitability but no closures had been announced.

On the question of potential mergers, the company said it remained open to all options .

SALE OR TIE-UP

Options such as a sale or a tie-up with another player are possible, analysts said.

Finding a buyer or a partner willing to invest in an oversupplied, low growth area will not be easy but Aperam hopes the proposed Outokumpu-Inoxum tie-up might help.

"Although this transaction is still subject to regulatory approval, we would welcome its implementation because we expect it will improve the attractiveness of the stainless steel industry," Aperam said in a statement.

A tie-up with a fourth large European player, Acerinox , seems unlikely as this company is already a low cost producer and is not as focused on the European market as the other big three producers, analysts said.

"I don't see any chance of an Acerinox tie-up with anybody else; they have always professed to being happy on their own," Hall said.

So the search for a partner or investor might extend outside Europe but as this could be a long process, restructuring Aperam's operations is a more immediate priority to restore profitability, especially as another tough year for the European stainless steel industry is expected.

It may take about a year for a Outokumpu-ThyssenKrupp tie-up to be approved and more time before they can take capacity out. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Anthony Barker)