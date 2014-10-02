Oct 2 Apetit

* Lowers its estimate of net sales and operating profit excluding non-recurring items for 2014

* Says full-year operating profit excluding non-recurring items is expected to be down significantly from previous year

* Says July-December operating profit excluding non-recurring items is expected to be no higher than previous year's level