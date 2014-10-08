Oct 8 Apetit Oyj

* Profitability programme for Food Business's fish products group goes forward

* Says profitability improvement measures are to be carried out in stages by end of 2015. Aim is to lower annual operating expenses by about 3 million euros

* Says co-determination negotiations affecting personnel in Finland will be commenced for financial and production-related reasons and in order to reorganise operations

* Says negotiations will affect 121 blue-collar and white-collar positions in fish products group's business locations in Kuopio, Helsinki, Kustavi and Turku

* Says changes are estimated to reduce product group's personnel need by 10-20 person-workyears