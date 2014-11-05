Nov 5 Apetit Oyj

* Apetit's forthcoming CEO Juha Vanhainen will take up the post on March 16, 2015

* Anhainen will take up post as CEO on an earlier date than previously announced

* Deputy chairman of board of directors Veijo Meriläinen, who was appointed CEO of Apetit Plc on April 29, 2014, will continue as CEO until Juha Vanhainen takes up post Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)