UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 5 Apetit Oyj
* Apetit's forthcoming CEO Juha Vanhainen will take up the post on March 16, 2015
* Anhainen will take up post as CEO on an earlier date than previously announced
* Deputy chairman of board of directors Veijo Meriläinen, who was appointed CEO of Apetit Plc on April 29, 2014, will continue as CEO until Juha Vanhainen takes up post Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources