Nov 25 Apetit Oyj :

* Says closure of the Kustavi and Turku production units will lead to termination of employment for 12 people at Kustavi and 3 at Turku

* Says concentration of operations at Kuopio and Helsinki will mean an additional 7 new positions in these locations

* Says most of programme measures are focused on years 2014-2015, and they are expected to improve profitability gradually as of 2015

* Says aim of programmes is to achieve a reduction of 4.5 million euros in annual expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)