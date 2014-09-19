Sept 19 Apetit Oyj

* Juha Vanhainen appointed CEO of Apetit Plc

* Says Vanhainen will take up post as CEO of Apetit Plc on April 2, 2015

* Says Deputy Chairman of Board Veijo Meriläinen, who was appointed CEO of Apetit Plc on April 29, 2014, will continue as CEO until Juha Vanhainen takes up post