UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 19 Apetit Oyj
* Juha Vanhainen appointed CEO of Apetit Plc
* Says Vanhainen will take up post as CEO of Apetit Plc on April 2, 2015
* Says Deputy Chairman of Board Veijo Meriläinen, who was appointed CEO of Apetit Plc on April 29, 2014, will continue as CEO until Juha Vanhainen takes up post Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources