Nov 6 Apetit Oyj

* Q3 revenue 77.0 million euros versus 91.6 million euros

* Q3 operating loss 11.1 million euros versus profit 1.0 million euros

* Says net sales will be affected particularly by level of activity in grain and oilseed markets and by changes in price level of grains and oilseeds

* Says full-year operating profit excluding non-recurring items is expected to be down significantly from previous year