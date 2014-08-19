Aug 19 Apetit Oyj : * The arbitral tribunal has dismissed the claims filed by Apetit Plc against

Nordic Sugar and Nordic Sugar's counter-claim in the shareholder agreement

dispute between the two companies * Arbitral tribunal also dismissed Nordic Sugar's counter-claim against it

connected to the dismissal of Sucros Ltd's managing director * Says in total, the cost impact to Apetit Plc is approximately EUR 2.4

million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage