Aug 14 Apetit Oyj : * Says Q2 revenue EUR 98.1 million versus EUR 98.4 million * Says Q2 operating profit excluding non-recurring items EUR 0.7 million versus

EUR 2.4 million * Says net sales for this year are expected to decrease or to be no higher than

the previous year's level * Says operating profit excluding non-recurring items is expected to fall short

of the previous year's level