By Soyoung Kim
| NEW YORK, Sept 19
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Bain Capital LLC is in final
discussions to buy Apex Tool Group - a joint venture between
Danaher Corp and Cooper Industries Plc - for
more than $1.5 billion, according to two people familiar with
the matter.
The private equity firm that was co-founded by U.S.
presidential candidate Mitt Romney has prevailed over Platinum
Equity LLC and American Securities LLC in the auction for the
maker of industrial hand and power tools, the people said.
Bain is expected to pay between $1.5 billion and $1.8
billion for the business, the people familiar with the matter
said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are
not public.
A deal may be finalized in the next several days although
talks could still fall apart, the people said. Representatives
of Bain declined to comment while Apex did not respond to a
request for comment.
Reuters reported on Aug. 23 that Bain, American Securities
and Platinum Equity were among the final bidders for Apex Tool
Group.