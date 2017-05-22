(In May 19 story, corrects paragraph 2 to say Van Gelderen joins University of California's office of chief investment officer, not as chief investment officer)

May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.

Van Gelderen joins the University of California's office of chief investment officer, the company said.

He joined APG Asset Management in 2010 as CIO for capital markets investments.

He previously held positions as deputy-CIO at ING Investment Management and head of investments at Swiss private bank Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)