LONDON, Sept 23 Top Dutch pension fund manager APG Asset Management said it wants to double investments in sustainable energy generation to 2 billion euros ($2.58 billion) over the next three years.

The asset manager has doubled its investments in sustainable real estate to 11 billion euros in the last two years, it said in a statement quoting APG executive Angelien Kemna's speech at the United Nations Climate Summit in New York on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of nearly 350 institutional investors and financial institutions, Kemna said about $250 billion was invested in clean energy worldwide last year.

APG manages pension assets of more than 377 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7762 Euros) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)