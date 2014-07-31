BRIEF-Diagnos says divesting mining division
* Diagnos, in a strategic move, is divesting its mining division to focus on detection of critical health issues through the use of its artificial intelligence platform
July 31 APG SGA SA : * Says decrease in H1 sales revenues in Switzerland of 1.3% to CHF 143.1
million with stable contract portfolio * Says in H1 sharp rise in net income by 20.3% to CHF 25.3 million * Says H1 13.3% increase in EBIT to CHF 32.1 million * Says in H1 11.0% increase in EBITDA to CHF 37.4 million * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1o6IN4A] * Further company coverage
* Diagnos, in a strategic move, is divesting its mining division to focus on detection of critical health issues through the use of its artificial intelligence platform
* PIPL Business Advisors & Investment, GSPL Advisory & Investment requests co to consider amalgamation of PIPL and GSPL with co
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 WhatsApp and Telegram patched flaws in their popular instant messaging applications after security researchers showed that they could seize control of user accounts.