(Clarifies share ownership in 5th paragraph)
SYDNEY Nov 19 An Australian pig veterinarian
plans to raise A$40 million ($29 million) in an initial public
offering, saying he plans to use the cash to buy 12 livestock
health businesses and capitalise on an export boom tipped to
follow a trade deal with China.
Companies linked to Australian agriculture exports are
defying a slowdown in IPO activity and rushing to list in 2015,
hoping to benefit from a Free Trade Agreement that involves
cutting tariffs on some A$100 billion of annual trade with the
country's biggest export destination.
"These changes to tariffs are expected to be significant
developments for Australian producers given that China is a
substantial trade partner," said the latest Australian
agribusiness firm to list, Apiam Animal Health Ltd, in a
prospectus.
Apiam, formed by pig vet Chris Richards in 1998, plans to
use the IPO proceeds to buy 12 vet businesses treating 35
percent of the country's pig industry, 50 percent of its beef
cattle industry and 25 percent of its dairy cattle industry, the
prospectus said.
The company plans to sell 40 million of its 98.5 million
shares at A$1 each, giving it a market capitalisation of A$98.5
million. Richards, and the owners of the clinics he is buying,
plan to keep the rest, worth A$58.5 million.
Since the company's earnings will come from businesses it
plans to buy after the IPO, Apiam gave no profit history but
said it expected pretax earnings to grow 15 percent in the
current financial year, compared with the previous year.
The company plans to debut on the Australian Securities
Exchange on Dec. 17. Shaw and Partners is the lead manager on
the IPO.
($1 = 1.3937 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)