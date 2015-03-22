UPDATE 1-IMF says Nigeria economy needs urgent reform, no FX curbs
* Nigeria authorities concerned about IMF view -IMF (Adds IMF naira overvaluation, govt revenue comments)
DUBAI, March 22 Arab Petroleum Investments Corp (APICORP) has signed a two-part sharia-compliant facility worth $950 million that it will use to finance investments in regional energy projects, it said in a statement on Sunday.
The bulk of the financing consisted of a 3 billion Saudi riyal ($800 million) Islamic loan of five years duration that was provided by five Saudi banks: Banque Saudi Fransi, National Commercial Bank, Riyad Bank, Samba Financial Group and Saudi British Bank.
The remainder was provided on a three year basis by First Gulf Bank, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the statement added. ($1 = 3.7494 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Nigeria authorities concerned about IMF view -IMF (Adds IMF naira overvaluation, govt revenue comments)
* CEO Timothy Naughton's 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nE3ZlH) Further company coverage:
April 5 Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales on Wednesday, citing challenging market conditions in Europe and the impact of a stronger dollar.