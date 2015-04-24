(Takes XX out of headline)

April 23 Software developer Apigee Corp said its initial public offering has been priced at $17 per share, the midpoint of an expected range of $16-$18.

The price means the company will raise about $87 million from the IPO of 5.1 million shares, and values the whole firm at about $494.5 million.

Apigee develops products such as Apigee Edge and Apigee Insight, which provide tools to help companies manage their Internet applications and data. (bit.ly/1OLLMt4)

The company's shares are expected to start trading on Friday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "APIC".

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Credit Suisse are among the underwriters for the offering.

