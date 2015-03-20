March 20 Apigee Corp, a developer of software to manage Web applications, has filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering.

The company set a nominal fundraising target of $86.3 million for the offering, according to the filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1H7T5bQ)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)