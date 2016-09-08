Sept 8 Alphabet Inc's Google is
acquiring software developer Apigee Corp in a deal
valued at about $625 million in cash.
Google will pay Apigee shareholders $17.40 for each share
held, a 6.5 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close.
Apigee went public in April last year at $17 per share.
Apigee has an API platform, which allows a company's backend
services to talk to mobile and web-based apps used by their
customers and partners. ]
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)